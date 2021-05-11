'Person of interest' in death of woman located in Lake Country

Photo: Contributed

Police say they have located Philip Toner, a person of interest in the death of woman found last week in Kootenay National Park.

Police say Toner was located in Lake Country early this morning.

The body of Brenda Ware, 35, was found along Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park on May 6.

On Monday, the BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit announced it was searching for Towner, 41, who was a person of interest in the case.

Police say Ware and Toner were known to each other, but did not specify the nature of their relationship.

“Major crime investigators continue to pursue all avenues of investigation into the suspicious death of Brenda Ware,” states acting officer-in-charge Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section.

“There continues to be no known threat to public safety at this time.”

RCMP continue to urge anybody who has any information about Brenda Wares’ death to contact them at 1-877-987-8477.