Curious coronavirus hat spotted in Rutland

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna woman snapped an unusual photo of a man walking in the Rutland area of Kelowna with a face shield on and what appears to be a hat in the shape of the coronavirus.

The person who snapped the photo and sent it to us said, "I couldn’t believe this older man was actually walking the streets of Rutland wearing a coronavirus on his head!"

Castanet reached out to the photographer for more information about the man in the curious coronavirus hat to see if we could find anything more out about the mystery man and his choice of headgear.

"He was just strolling down Dougall Road." The person didn't want their name used but was happy to share the photo with our readers.

If you happen to know this person or can connect us, we would love to chat with him about his headwear choice.

As always, we appreciate the photos you share with us. Please send photos to [email protected].