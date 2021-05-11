Movie of the week being shot at Kelowna's Rotary Beach

Photo: Carlos Vassos

Kelowna's Rotary Beach doubled for a spot outside of Seattle on Tuesday as the cast and crew of the movie 'Love Improvement' used the beach as a backdrop.

The movie's producer Costa Vassos tells Castanet they saw the Farmer's Market near Orchard Park Mall and managed to convince some of the vendors to set up at the beach and participate in the movie as extras.

"We created a little fair, they're part of the movie now we're paying them for their time, but everyone here has been very understanding. I mean we pretty much took over a large portion of the beach (Tuesday) and everyone has been great," Vassos says.

The movie has been shooting for the past few days and will also be using the El Dorado Hotel and Manteo as sets for nine of the 12 days of shooting.

Vassos says the Okanagan has become a popular destination for movie production, "this is the eighth or ninth movie I've shot in the Okanagan, honestly, we're doing so much work here my wife and I are thinking about moving here."

Earlier this year, Okanagan Film Commissioner Jon Summerland told Castanet 2020 was a fantastic year and 2021 is looking very good too.

“Not only are we already starting up production, but a lot of good projects are already lined up and coming. Hollywood is scouting here, bigger production companies are setting up in the Okanagan, and major studios are looking,” he said.

“We have a slate of MOW’s (movies of the week) with Hallmark and Lifetime films that are booked and will be bringing significant production activity into the middle of the year.”