Rotary Club of Kelowna donates $10K to Child Advocacy Centre

Photo: Contributed

The Rotary Club of Kelowna Sunrise has given a hefty donation to the Child Advocacy Centre.

The philanthropic group presented a cheque for $10,000 to the CAC, which helps children who suffer from abuse.

“Their support of our core programming will help us provide the resources that children who have been impacted by abuse and neglect need along their healing journey,” CAC executive director Ginny Becker said in a press release. “We are so grateful to exist in a community where Rotarians are out there. They truly are a force of good.”

The Rotary Club of Kelowna Sunrise raises money through 50/50 draws, golf tournaments and other events. It said helping the CAC was an easy choice.

“We are so excited to be supporting the Child Advocacy Centre,” Rotary Club of Kelowna Sunrise’s Susan McIntyre said. “Once you understand what an incredible impact they have on kids who have lived through horrendous experiences, how can you not want to help?

“The Rotary supports strong communities and how better to make a community strong than by ensuring that children have the chance to grow up into happy and healthy adults.”