Studio9 students nurses with scrabble art

Photo: Contributed

Students at Studio9 in Kelowna have created artwork for the nurses of KGH in honour of National Nurses Week.

Executive director Michael Guzzi says students in grades 6-12 have been hard at work on the project since January.

"They started understanding what nurses do and how they are surviving with COVID. And then from there each of them was inspired to do their words."

This year's project features stylized scrabble art pieces with words students use to symbolize nurses.

Studio9 has been taking part in the week since 2013.

"For many years students at Studio9 have performed, read stories, written poetry and did skits at the nursing stations to honour our nurses during this week in May," Guzzi said.

KGH spiritual director Derek Koch picked up the art today to share with the hospital staff.

"Even though the students could be in the hospital this year or last year because of COVID it was still very meaningful. It's more than just a project. It's done with heart, Guzzi said.

The students and nurses took part in a zoom meeting Tuesday morning showing off the art.

"They were more than thrilled. it's up in the main area of the hospital right now. "