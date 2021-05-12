Lawsuit against Kelowna doctor over injuries sustained during surgery dismissed

Photo: Castanet file photo

A West Kelowna woman has lost her lawsuit against a Kelowna doctor over a surgery in 2014 that left her with hearing loss and facial paralysis.

At a 10-day trial last year, Joanne Siever claimed neurosurgeon Dr. Gary Goplen’s negligence during the surgery in October 2014 at Kelowna General Hospital resulted in her injuries.

Siever underwent a microvascular decompression (“MVD”) surgery to treat her trigeminal neuralgia — a chronic pain condition where mild stimulation to the face can cause excruciating pain.

In a detailed judgement issued this week, Justice Allan Betton ruled the plaintiff failed to prove the doctor was liable for any of the allegations in the lawsuit and awarded Dr. Goplen costs.

The judgement states there was “no dispute” that two of Siever’s cranial nerves were damaged during the surgery, resulting in “complete left-side facial paralysis with associated disfigurement, and total deafness in her left ear.”

Siever alleged her consent to the surgery was not properly informed by the way of not being told of alternatives and the risks involved with the MVD surgery.

Justice Betton, however, ruled that the Siever’s testimony on that aspect of the lawsuit was unreliable.

“The plaintiff had been dealing with her facial pain since approximately 2005. She had exhausted non-surgical treatment options. By the time she saw the defendant, her pain was unbearable for her. She had retreated from her social life and stated she could not go on living with her pain,” Justice Betton said.

Betton went on to note that neurosurgical experts at the trial agreed that the surgery was the appropriate course. “The surgery is well established as the most effective, durable treatment for the condition.”

The lawsuit also failed to prove that Dr. Goplen’s performance during the surgery was to blame for Siever’s injuries and the judge ruled that there was no evidence that Dr. Goplen’s actions fell below the standard of medical care.

The judge detailed each of the three potential causes of Siever’s injuries and found the doctor was not at fault.

“I have concluded that the plaintiff has failed to prove the defendant is liable on any of the allegations advanced in this claim. Accordingly, the claim is dismissed.”

The full judgement can be read here.