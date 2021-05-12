Large majority of Central Okanagan School District employees vaccinated

Photo: CTV News

About three-quarters of the approximately 3,500 teachers, administrators and support staff employed full-time by School District 23 have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

District Supt. Kevin Kaardal says he expects that number to inch closer to 80 per cent when all is said and done.

The special vaccination for school district employees wrapped up on the weekend, and Kaardal says between that and community immunizations, they will hit around 2,600.

"But, the big part was we gave them the opportunity to make that decision," says Kaardal.

Some, he says, are waiting because they are in the age group that would have received AstraZeneca, and with concerns around availability for a second dose, have decided to wait instead for an age-based appointment in the coming weeks.

"They think as more vaccines become available, and those that are questioning this vaccine or that vaccine, they will chose one they are comfortable with. And, that's happening.

"We are very happy the opportunity was provided, we're very happy with Interior Health for advocating with me to both provincial health and the ministry that we a hot spot and we required some support."

Kaardal says he is also pleased with the announcement that there will be enough vaccines for anyone 12 to 18 who wishes to be vaccinated.

There is also hope that the province will continue to provide funding moving forward to support things such as extra touch-point cleanings.

"I think they reduced the amount of flu we had. We had a very low flu season, and those would be very good practices to continue in terms of having kids and staff healthy and in school."