IH conducts investigation after several YLW screeners test positive for virus

Photo: YLW

Interior Health has conducted an audit of the health and safety protocols at Kelowna International Airport following confirmation that several screeners have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

IH tells Castanet they do not consider the current situation an outbreak.

In response to questions after Castanet was contacted by several concerned family members of airport employees, IH confirmed they are "following up on some cases."

"But we have no evidence of public exposures or risk to the public at this time. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19, or may have been potentially exposed, will be contacted directly."

This is not the first time a screener has tested positive at YLW. Kelowna International Airport Manager, Sam Samaddar says "the situation has been investigated by Interior Health.

"Whether the cases started at the airport or elsewhere is unknown at this point," he added.

Sammadar says the airport is working with G4S, an independent contractor responsible for screening both employees and passengers at YLW, and Interior Health. He maintains travel through YLW remains safe.

"Both the screeners and the public are wearing protective gear and have been for quite some time now. We've had some cases in the past where some individuals have tested positive but we haven't seen an outbreak as a consequence of that."

Interior Health was on site Monday to investigate the situation and they have determined that no further steps need to be taken, Sammadar said.

He says airport employees are not considered frontline workers so they are treated the same as everyone else when it comes to having access to vaccination.

Sammadar says he's confident that the safety protocols at the airport for both staff and passengers are working.

"The safety measure we've put in place as an aviation industry are working. Yes there have been cases, but there has been no outbreak on an airplane, we're still trending at one per cent of the overall cases even though the number of incidents have gone up in different provinces."

Sammadar says he believes it's important to remain transparent and he is confident after IH gave the airport's health and safety protocols the green light for the second time.