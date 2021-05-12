BC Liberal housing critic calling on NDP to act as home prices skyrocket

Photo: BC Liberals

The provincial government is not doing enough to make home ownership more affordable in B.C.

That is according to Liberal housing critic and Kelowna West MLA Ben Stewart, who spoke with Castanet News as the benchmark price for a home in Kelowna jumped more than $100,000 in just two months.

Stewart points to a number of ways in which the province needs to step up.

One of those, is the way it supports municipalities.

"In Kelowna, they have added a parks tax (on new construction). There are all sorts of reasons why they've done it the way they have, but at the end of the day it increases costs," says Stewart.

"But, what is the province doing to help bring down costs on things the municipalities have to pick up the tab on, like transit or infrastructure?

"There is no money in the new budget to support municipalities and help them reduce those costs."

Stewart says the budget also didn't include resources to help increase the supply of new homes, the lack of which are helping to drive prices skyward.

"These increases are staggering...and the province does have the authority to do a lot more than they are doing.

"I see the property purchase tax has gone up and the exemption for first-time home buyers hasn't increased. That certainly doesn't work in our market, Vancouver or Victoria."

Stewart says the feds also need to step up.

"There needs to be a housing summit that brings together the federal and provincial ministries that are responsible for housing that can work with municipalities," says Stewart.

"It will have to be bold, and it will have to have bigger visions. Streamlining red tape when you apply for permits etc.

He says creativity and imagination from all levels of government are needed specifically when dealing with supply.

Municipalities, he says, need to make it clear to both the minister, and to himself as opposition critic, exactly what they need.

Stewart says the lines of communication need to remain open. But, at the end of the day, he believes it is up to the province.

"The province also has to step up, but frankly, I don't see the province stepping up."