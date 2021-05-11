City asking hikers to stay away from South Perimeter Road construction zone

Photo: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna says construction of the South Perimeter Road is being hindered by hikers venturing into the work zone.

Heavy equipment is currently clearing land and constructing a road bed for the new link between Gordon Drive and the Crawford Estates neighbourhood.

“On any given day, large excavators, 40 tonne rock trucks, packers, dozers and other heavy equipment are working on building the South Perimeter Road,” said Johannes Säufferer, real estate department manager.

“We understand that Ponds residents and locals have been using this area for outdoor activities, but it is private property and continued use is causing a significant safety risk.”

With such a large construction site, the city says it may look like an area is free of heavy machinery, but that can change quickly. Equipment may also be working above or below areas that seem clear and can cause falling debris or sliding in the landscape. As construction continues through the year work will progress to drilling and blasting, posing increasing risks if people continue to disregard the work zone and posted signage.

“We understand that locals love using this area for outdoor activities, but we need the public to choose other areas to explore,” said Säufferer. “We appreciate the patience of area residents as this work is completed.”

The project site, outlined below, will remain closed to the public until the new road opens in 2022. Users of the area are asked to find alternative parks and paths to enjoy.

Once complete, the new 2.9 kilometre road will provide a third access point to the Upper Mission via Southeast Kelowna.