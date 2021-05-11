Mother goose and goslings stop traffic on Hwy 33

Rob Gibson

A Kelowna mother, taking her children to school had to make an emergency stop on Highway 33 for another mother taking her children across the highway.

"We spotted the goose trying to get her babies across Highway 33 near Garner Rd. and we stopped and put our four-way flashers on but we were worried that other cars couldn't see the geese and wouldn't stop," says Jen Starling.

"My little boy grabbed his phone and started taking a video."

The video shows the goose boldly stepping out into traffic with her goslings right behind her. In one part of the video, you can hear the Starling's expressing worry that the other vehicles on the highway wouldn't see the geese or stop in time.

"Fortunately it worked out and the geese made it to the other side of the road," Starling says.