Affordable housing project could replace the former Airport Inn in Lake Country

Photo: Google Maps

Almost anything will be better than what's there now.

That's the sentiment of Lake Country Mayor James Baker, and likely many of his constituents, after it was announced Monday the dilapidated Airport Inn property on Highway 97 was sold.

The property, which had been listed for as much as $8 million two years ago, was purchased by a Calgary group for $3.5 million.

Baker says a portion of that went to the city in the form of back taxes owed on the property.

At some point in the near future, Baker says the demolition crews will tear down the derelict motel.

Baker says the property along the Highway 97 corridor is zoned highway commercial, meaning it could be used for many different types of development.

"It could be a hotel, and they are looking at that right now, but they are looking to start with affordable rental housing which is a big need for our community," said Baker.

"That is the direction they thought they would start with."

Utilizing at least a portion of the property for affordable rentals is ironic in the sense that a number of homeless individuals had utilized the property until the municipality ordered it shut down in August of 2019.

The people inside the motel were relocated, and the buildings boarded up.