Photo: Rob Gibson

Kelowna firefighters were called to help an injured hiker in the Knox Mountain area.

Rescuers rallied along Clifton Road and Cara Glen Road used a wheeled stretcher to help get the injured hiker to safety at around 10:15 a.m.

No word on how serious the injury is, but the male hiker is reportedly unable to walk on his own.

Firefighters brought the hurt hiker to a waiting ambulance that transported the man to Kelowna General Hospital for further examination.