Kelowna is the first city in B.C. designated as a 'Bike Friendly Community'

Photo: Colin Dacre/file

Kelowna is officially bicycle friendly.

And, at least for the time being, is the only community in B.C. that can back it up.

Active transportation co-ordinator Matt Worona unveiled the distinction before council Monday.

"Kelowna has been designated a bicycle friendly community at a bronze level," said Worona.

The recognition comes from the Share the Road Cycling Coalition and, while the distinction has been bestowed on cities across the United States and Eastern Canada, Worona says it wasn't until last year that it was extended to Western Canada.

Worona says the recognition highlighted the city's strengths, as well as a path to continue to improve in the form of a report with a series of recommendations.

Coun. Gail Given suggested the list of recommendations was as important as the recognition itself, suggesting it will give council some additional actions in order to "continue our goal of being a bike friendly community."

Beating out big brother to the west didn't hurt either.

"Knowing how passionate how Vancouver is, I'm sure they won't be too happy about not being first here," she said.