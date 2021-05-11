RCMP, coroner Investigate man’s sudden death under parkway

Photo: Rob Gibson

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating after the body of a man was discovered beneath the Highway 97 overpass above the Pelmewash Parkway.

The body of a 30-year-old Lake Country man was discovered Monday just after 12:15 p.m.

"At this time, criminality is not suspected in the man's death," states RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, media relations officer for the Kelowna Regional Detachment.

The deceased has been identified as a Lake Country man in his 30's.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means the deceased came to their death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither organization will be releasing or confirming identity.

No other information is available at this time.