Overworked Kelowna planning department looks to get council's opinion on complex projects earlier

Photo: New Town Architecture Proposed 46-storey Bertram Street tower

Kelowna's planning department is looking to make some changes to the way it deals with what it calls "complex development applications."

These are typically larger-scale towers or high density community developments which, in some cases, go well beyond the scope of the city's zoning and Official Community Plan.

In a presentation to council Monday, planner Terry Barton says he believes some procedural changes to current bylaws could ultimately save the city and developers time, and money.

"Right now, we proceed under a one-size fits all approach, whether it's a carriage house or a major tower development, or an area structure plan. They all follow the same general process," said Barton.

That approach, he says, can add stress and strain on both planners and developers.

"The planning department is feeling some stress with the types of development applications we are seeing, and in particular ones that are really challenging our policy...that are clearly above and beyond the OCP framework, and well above what any reasonable interpretation of the zoning bylaw or the Official Community Plan are.

"Even under a negative recommendation, the expectation of the planning department is to have an alternative recommendation of support.

"In order to provide that alternative recommendation, we need to be able to go through the entire process to point out what those terms and conditions would be."

Barton says on larger projects, a traffic impact assessment could take 12 to 24 months to complete.

"If the planning department is not supportive , and it's well above policies, the planning department is investing a significant amount of time and finding it a bit frustrating to come forward with a negative recommendation to council while also providing the level of service to be able to figure out what those terms and conditions are if the project was to be proposed and approved by council."

To speed up the process, Barton suggests an early consideration, in which the proposal is brought before council at an early stage to gauge council's appetite.

As a test of the bylaw, planners are suggesting a 46-storey development brought forward at the beginning of the year.

The area is zoned for 12 storeys.

"Some of these proposals we believe are way outside of the realm of consideration right now, and while we have supported some large towers, we believe there is a limit to that," planning manager Ryan Smith added Monday.

"So, I think that message needs to be sent."

Smith suggested the change proposed would likely only be triggered a few times a year.

Council unanimously supported the proposed changes.

"These impact only those applications that are far outside what we anticipated. I would think a developer would want to know early on whether it's even in the realm of consideration of council," said Coun. Gail Given.

"It would mitigate throwing good money after bad. I think it's important we go down this path. It's more transparent.