A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Rutland elementary

Interior Health has confirmed another COVID-19 exposure within the Central Okanagan school system.

In a news release from the Central Okanagan School District Monday evening, it was confirmed a positive case of the virus had been detected at Rutland elementary.

The exposed individual is self-isolating at home.

Anyone potentially exposed to the individual will be notified by Interior Health through contact tracing.

Nine schools in the Central Okanagan now have active cases, six within the Central Okanagan School District, two at independent schools and one at a French language school which is part of School District 93.