The owner of the Dilworth TacoTime is shutting down Tuesday after losing a 2-year battle with its landlord

Photo: Colin Dacre A long line of cars at the Dilworth Centre TacoTime on Monday evening

Ray Heathcoat fought for nearly two years to keep his Dilworth Centre TacoTime open.

That fight is over.

In a notice on the front door of the restaurant, Heathcoat acknowledges the restaurant he has run for 40 years is closing - the last taco will go out the door tomorrow.

"Our landlord, Peterson Commercial Properties out of Vancouver has succeeded in defeating us on the renewal of our final five years," Heathcoat wrote.

In a show of support, cars were lined up throughout the parking lot for one last meal from the drive thru.

Heathcoat began his battle with the landlord in July of 2019 after it was learned the restaurant was slated for demolition to make room for a Starbucks.

At the time, Heathcoat said his lease was iron-clad. "We're good for seven years," he told Castanet at the time.

"We worked very hard at trying to extend our lease with Peterson, but I guess it's onto bigger and better things for them," the statement read.

Heathcoat thanked his many customers and employees who he has known while operating the business for the past 40 years.

"I've watched Kelowna go through some of the best and the worst times, and we have hung in there, experiencing all of it.

"I've employed hundreds of employees over these years, and some have gone on to very successful careers. It breaks my heart to have to make this announcement, especially at a time when our team has made so many personal sacrifices to keep the doors open.

"But, the most important part of all of this from my perspective is having to say goodbye to the most loyal customers a business could ever ask for. I can't express enough of the tremendous gratitude I have for everyone that has walked through the front doors."