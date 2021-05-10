Central Okanagan Search and Rescue called 3 times over weekend

Photo: COSAR

It was another busy weekend for volunteers with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, which is on track for its busiest year ever.

On Friday night, crews were called to help paramedics retrieve a young woman who fainted on the Kettle Valley Railway. As volunteers were responding, she regained consciousness and was assisted out of the area by her companions and COSAR was stood down.

Then on early Saturday morning, paramedics again called on COSAR to help rescue a three-year-old dirt bike rider who had crashed down an embankment at the track on Bear Creek Forest Service Road.

Again, COSAR were called off when the paramedics were able to reach the young rider.

Finally, on Sunday morning Kelowna RCMP called on COSAR at 3 a.m. to help find an overdue hunter in the Sandrift Lake area.

“COSAR was mobilizing to start searching at first light with CASARA (the Canadian Air Search And Rescue Association) when word came back that the RCMP had located the hunter in a forest service camp and had actually intended to stay overnight and there was just a miscommunication at home,” COSAR said in a news release.

COSAR search manager David Crawford would like to remind the public that search and rescue services are free and that if you need help, call 911.

So far this year, COSAR was been called out 29 times with April being the busiest month with 12 tasks.

“We had 82 callouts in 2020, our busiest year since we were founded in 1954,” COSAR said.

For more information on how to be better prepared in the outdoors, please go to AdventureSmart.ca