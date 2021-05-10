Vaccine eligibility for hot spot clinics in Rutland, Summerland now 18+

Photo: The Canadian Press

All adults over the age of 18 in both Summerland and the Kelowna neighbourhood of Rutland are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Eligibility for those aged 30+ was announced Friday for the communities, both deemed “high-transmission.”

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the age range for its clinics targeting high-transmission communities has now been changed to 18+.

Interior Health is operating a vaccine clinic at the Summerland curling club. A dedicated clinic in Rutland is listed as “TBD” on IH’s website.

The program will be run based on postal codes, which will be checked when people go in for their shots.

IH said Friday that Rutland has one of the lowest rates of vaccination and highest rates of transmission in the region. They were unable to explain the high-transmission rates in Summerland.

Eligible residents can register for their vaccine online or call 1-833-838-2323 between 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., PDT, seven days a week.