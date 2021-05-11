Kelowna child chokes on piece of metal inside can of Heinz beans

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna mom is upset after her five-year-old son choked on a piece of metal that was inside a can of Heinz beans.

Kayleen Smith says she picked up two of the cans last week from Walmart in Kelowna. When she was preparing the dish, she didn't notice anything strange.

"I did not see anything. It must have been his first or second bite and all of a sudden he is choking and screaming and he was going red. I had no idea," she said.

Smith says her husband got their flashlight and looked in their sons throat.

"We saw something and gently got it out of his throat. My husband just put his finger down and just dragged lightly," Smith said.

Her son Dominic was shocked when he saw what he had almost swallowed.

"He was absolutely freaked. I mean he couldn't believe that was in there. He even asked me if I put that in there. He's only five. He even woke up this morning and was still talking about it."

Smith says she still can't believe what happened.

"I'm lost for words because we don't typically let our kids eat foods like this. Go figure, the one time that we do."

Castanet has reached out to both The Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Heinz, but has yet to hear back.

Smith has been in contact with Heinz about the situation, and according to social media messages shared with Castanet, the company is looking into the incident.