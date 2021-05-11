Kelowna woman upset with Fortis after utility severely trims trees

Madison Erhardt

A Kelowna resident is distraught after FortisBC topped her 32-year-old cedars Monday morning.

Cheryl Meyer says she was painting her windows when she heard a loud noise out front.

"There is no law against FortisBC coming indiscriminately cutting down our trees. They don't care. The girl said, 'well you shouldn't have planted them there in the first place.'"

Meyer says the cedars were planted for several reasons.

“We had them specifically because we lived along the highway. For privacy, for dust, noise control. Now I can see everyone and their neighbour."

Fortis, meanwhile, says the cedars were a safety concern

“We don’t make these decisions lightly. In this case, when there are trees and vegetation too close to our lines it is a significant safety concern for the whole community and that is why we had to take action," said FortisBC's Nicole Brown.

Brown says Myer was notified of trimming several months back.

“I was able to determine that we have been in communication with the property owner earlier this year and we did let them know that due to the proximity of our line, we would need to be back to complete the work this year," Brown added.

Brown says it is important to think long-term when planting trees.

“Think in terms of when the tree or hedges mature, and if it will still be a safe distance from the line.”

Myer says at the very least, she was hoping the trim wouldn't have been so extreme.

“She said that, well we don't want to have to come back in six to eight years.”

Fortis says they have an ongoing program to trim and remove trees and work in partnership with certified contractors to carry out the job. FortisBC recommends property owners do not take on the job themselves.