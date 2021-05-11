Drought conditions arrive in parts of B.C. Southern Interior

Photo: Agriculture Canada

Drought conditions have arrived in parts of the B.C. Southern Interior.

Agriculture Canada says drought conditions in the Central and North Okanagan, Shuswap and Kootenays deteriorated due to below-normal precipitation throughout April.

“In addition, mid-elevation snowmelt occurred sooner than normal throughout the Spring,” Agriculture Canada said in its Canadian Drought Monitor report.

“These are both causes for concern, as precipitation in the region has been below-normal in the last 60 days.”

Some parts of the BC Interior saw just 25 to 50 per cent of normal rainfall within the last 90 days.

In addition to the arrival of D1 moderate drought conditions, D0 abnormally dry conditions have spread into a larger part of B.C.

As of April 30, nineteen percent of the province was considered Abnormally Dry (D0), while nearly four percent was classified as Moderate Drought (D1); these conditions accounted for fifty-eight percent of the agricultural landscape.

The dry conditions are expected to continue for the next week in the Okanagan. The Kelowna forecast is calling for just roughly four millimetres of rain all week.

The drought conditions will bring an increased risk of wildfires as temperatures rise. The BC Wildfire Service has said they are concerned with the lack of rain the province got in April.