RCMP still searching for gas station robbery suspect

Photo: Madison Erhardt

The Kelowna RCMP says they are still searching for suspect involved in an armed robbery Sunday.

Police responded to the call just before 3 p.m. at the Super Save Gas Station on Highway 33 at Mills Road.

The suspect entered the business where he produced what appeared to be a handgun and demanded cash. Police say he fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers conducted a thorough search of the area, but did not locate the suspect.

The robber was described as a Caucasian male. He was wearing sunglasses, a toque, a black jacket, a backpack, and had a medical mask on his lower face.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to come forward and speak to the Kelowna RCMP by calling 250-762-3300, or remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.