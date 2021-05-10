Crews dealing with gas leak downtown Kelowna

Photo: Rob Gibson

FortisBC crews and emergency responders responders are dealing with a gas leak downtown Kelowna.

The leak is at the construction site at Doyle Avenue and St. Paul Street.

The smell of gas and the sound of wooshing could be heard at the intersection and workers are keeping people away from the north side of Doyle Ave. as of 12:30 p.m.

FortisBC workers are now on the scene and westbound traffic on Doyle Ave. has also been close as of 12:40 p.m.

Forti BC tells Castanet that initial findings indicate that it appears to be a rather large leak and they may have to closed gas lines in the area in order to make repairs.

"If that's the case some of our other Fortis BC customers in the neighbourhood may also suffer a loss of service as we work to affect repairs," says Nicole Brown, spokesperson for Fortis BC.