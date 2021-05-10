Kelowna RCMP respond to social media video showing rough arrest

The Kelowna RCMP says it is reviewing the arrest of a man allegedly in possession of a stolen vehicle on Saturday evening. Video of the arrest has been shared widely on social media.

Police say a tow truck driver reported just after 12:30 a.m. on May 9 that he located a vehicle stolen from an impound lot near the intersection of Gaston Avenue and Ellis Street in Kelowna.

RCMP arrived and located a man inside the vehicle. The man exited the car and was told he was under arrest by the officer.

Police say man was uncooperative with the officer, actively resisted arrest, and refused to show the officer his hands while clenching his hands in the front at his waistband.

In order to take the man into custody, assistance was required from several backup officers.

After the arrest, the suspect received precautionary medical treatment before being discharged and held in custody.

The man has since been released from police custody on conditions for a future court date.

“We are aware of witness video of this arrest,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

“This file, and the actions of our officers, will be thoroughly reviewed through our internal processes. We ask anyone who was a witness to this matter, or who has surveillance or video footage, to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300.