Multiple people hurt in Saturday night brawl at Kelowna bus loop

Photo: Colin Dacre The Queensway bus loop in Kelowna

Police are investigating after several people were assaulted by a group downtown Kelowna on Saturday night.

RCMP were called just before 9 p.m. for a report of people fighting at the Queensway bus loop.

Responding officers located two unconscious adult males and another injured man. Investigators believe one of the men had been assaulted by another group of people in the area. The other injured people had allegedly attempted to intervene to stop the assault on him. The second group had fled the area prior to police arrival.

Two 20-year-old men were transported to hospital by paramedics for treatment of their injuries.

A single suspect was arrested just after midnight and released on a promise to appear in court.

“The investigation is ongoing to identify the other persons involved in this assault,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net