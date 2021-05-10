Troubled Airport Inn motel sells after two decades of controversy

Photo: Google Maps

It looks like Lake Country’s biggest eyesore might finally be coming down after more than two decades of trouble.

Airport Inn Lakeside has been sold, according to listing agent Jeane McBride, a Realtor with Royal LePage Kelowna. The site had been listed for $6.9 million by owner Raif Fleihan.

“It seems like some very professional people have purchased it, so they knew what they were doing and they moved things along,” McBride said. “I don’t know a lot about what the proposal is. I was the lister and not the selling person, so I don’t know exactly what the proposal is, but they did their due diligence.”

There has been plenty of controversy surrounding Airport Inn Lakeside over the years. The District of Lake Country noted four years in ago in a staff report that Raif Holdings Ltd. had been aware of bylaw contravention since 1998. In addition, RCMP had gone to the motel 162 times between April 2009 and November 2016. The district refused to issue a business licence in 2017, when renovations were being conducted without permits.

The situation came to a head in August 2019, when the district ordered the motel to close.

McBride believes the hot housing market caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is a reason why a deal has finally been struck.

“It seems to me like they probably will be tearing everything out of there and starting anew, but I haven’t seen the renderings or anything,” she said. “I’m happy for Lake Country, and I’m happy for Kelowna.”