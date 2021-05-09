Support YMCA strong kids your way

Photo: Contributed

The 14th Annual Cycle for Strong Kids will take place virtually this year.

On Sunday, May 30th participants can have fun supporting YMCAStrong Kids their own way.

The event welcomes riders and movers & shakers of all ages, encouraging everyone to get active for a great cause.

“Cycle for Strong Kids is the YMCA of Okanagan’s largest annual fundraiser and it was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic,” said Wendy Wright, YMCA Fund Development Officer.

“We couldn’t postpone another year so decided to hold the event virtually as our capacity to provide financial assistance to the low-income children, youth and families we serve is in jeopardy. Currently one in five children are in need of donor funding to access YMCA programming."

In order to meet their goal of raising $65,000, the event will also feature a raffle with healthy and active prizes like an inflatable SUP board paired with a Kelowna Paddle Centre family membership, two Cruiser bicycles, a 1-year YMCA membership.

Raffle tickets can be purchased at the Kelowna Family Y, H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre and the Downtown YMCA until June 13.

For more details or to register, visit ymcaokanagan.ca/cycle or [email protected]