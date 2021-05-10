A Kelowna pilot has organized a flyover during May Long Weekend

Madison Erhardt

A 22-year-old pilot is ready for takeoff with the goal of putting smiles on faces.

Trevor Jones and over a dozen other pilots will take part in a fly-over on Sunday, May 23. The group will start in Kelowna, then head north to Vernon before heading to Penticton.

“With what is going on in the world, not a lot of people can get out with their families so I just wanted to do something where people in the Okanagan can go outside for an hour and enjoy some aeroplanes and lighten everyone's day up.”

The fly-over will involve several different types of planes playing follow the leader.

"Just for safety reasons we may have a couple of guys do some tricks or something, but we are still trying to figure out the logistics, and 16 planes will becoming. That will include a variety of seaplanes, helicopters and all different sorts of speed and categories," he said.

A year ago, Jones and a group of pilots participated in a fly-over in honour of Capt. Jennifer Casey of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, who died after a tragic crash in Kamloops last summer.

Jones says after last years flyover he received a lot of community feedback in hopes he would do it again this year.

The young pilot says he has been flying since he was 18 months old with his dad and hopes that this year's flyover would inspire others to get involved in aviation.

“It seems lately there is a global shortage of pilots. You know I’m only 22-years-old, but I want to inspire younger people and get them up in the air because we need more pilots."

Jones says he plans to leave from the Kelowna International Airport at about 12 p.m.