Armed man robs Kelowna gas station

Photo: Madison Erhardt

RCMP are investigating the robbery of a gas station in Kelowna on Sunday afternoon.

An employee of the SuperSave gas station on Highway 33 at Mills Road tells Castanet a man walked into the store at about 2:30 p.m.

The robber produced a gun and demanded cash, before running off on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

An RCMP helicopter has been in the sky over Rutland for a couple hours now searching for the suspect, helping police dogs and several RCMP cruisers on the ground.

An officer at the scene said the suspect is still at large and they are investigating.

Castanet will update as more information is available.