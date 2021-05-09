Kelowna man robbed four Rutland gas stations in 24 hours in 2019

Photo: RCMP Surveillance footage from one of the four robberies Kyle Watts-Watling pleaded guilty to.

A Kelowna man who robbed four gas station within a 24-hour period in 2019 was sentenced to almost three years in jail last week.

Kyle Watts-Watling, 27, was arrested on March 30, 2019, after four Rutland gas stations were robbed two days prior.

The robbery spree started at the Shell gas station at Gerstmar Road and Highway 33 on the evening of March 28, 2019, before he moved west along the highway to the Super Save gas station. He robbed two other stations along Highway 33 and Highway 97 North.

Watts-Watling was charged with four counts of robbery and three counts of disguising one's face to commit an offence. Last fall, he took a plea deal with the Crown, pleading guilty to the robbery charges while the Crown dropped the others.

On Friday, Watts-Watling was sentenced to 1,048 days in jail for the robbery spree, which works out to about 35 months.

Prior to sentencing, Watts-Watling had been out of custody on $10,000 bail.

He had no prior criminal record in B.C.