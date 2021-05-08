Two vehicle crash on Benvoulin and KLO Road stops traffic through intersection

Photo: Brad

Emergency crews are responding to two vehicle crash on Benvoulin Road and KLO Road on Saturday evening in Kelowna.

According to witnesses, the two vehicle crash is pretty far spread out between the lanes with serious damage to both cars. An empty child car seat sits out next to one of the vehicles.

Traffic is completely stopped in both directions and not moving through the intersection.

Police and ambulance are on scene including an advanced life support vehicle.

The severity of any injuries is not known at this time.