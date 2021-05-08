Interior Health confirmed another school COVID-19 exposure

Photo: Google Street View

Interior Health confirmed a COVID-19 exposure at Shannon Lake Elementary on Saturday.

Central Okanagan Public Schools issued a press release confirming the impacted students are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing. The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority.

Central Okanagan Public Schools said they will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.

Along with IH, the school board will work to determine if any additional actions are required and to support ongoing communication to the affected school community.

People are reminded to stay home from school if they show any symptoms.