Dashcam footage from a serious 2019 crash was used in recent Kelowna trial

A Kelowna man with a lengthy criminal record will find out how much longer he'll be staying behind bars later this month.

John Aronson was convicted in March of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving while prohibited and breach of probation, following a serious crash in on Highway 97 in West Kelowna that nearly killed him in September 2019.

The Crown is seeking a four-year sentence for Aronson due to his lengthy criminal record and his repeat offending. With time served, that would leave him with 22 months left. Judge Clarke Burnett will make a decision on sentencing on May 18.

Following a successful court application, Castanet obtained dashcam footage of the crash that was used as an exhibit in Aronson's trial, which began last fall and wrapped up in February.

Public access to trial exhibits is largely protected in Canada as part of the “open court principle,” to ensure the justice system operates transparently.

In the dashcam footage of the crash, Aronson's vehicle can be seen merging onto Highway 97 from the Westside Road on-ramp just after 6 p.m. Rain is falling and the road is slick, and Aronson quickly loses control of the vehicle as he attempts to avoid a car.

Aronson's vehicle then crosses the westbound lanes of traffic and enters the oncoming lanes, colliding head-on with a pickup truck.

While Aronson suffered a number of serious injuries in the crash – fracturing his skull, piercing his lung and ending up in a coma for eight days – the driver of the truck did not suffer any serious physical injuries.

He was left with significant psychological trauma though, and he was unable to return to work for an entire year as a result.

Prior to the crash, police had been tailing Aronson since he had left court earlier that very same day, after he'd been sentenced to time served on previous charges and released from custody.

He was released on probation, and despite being prohibited from driving, he immediately got back behind the wheel. When an officer attempted to pull him over, as Aronson travelled westbound over the William R. Bennett bridge, Aronson took off.

He exited at the Westside Road off-ramp, travelling an estimated 120 km/h, then ran the red light and tried to merge back onto the highway, before losing control and crashing into the pickup truck.

After spending close to a month and a half recovering in hospital, Aronson has been in custody at Okanagan Correctional Centre ever since.

He's been the subject of a number of high-profile incidents in recent years.