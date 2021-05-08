Six recent flights in and out of Kelowna carried a COVID-positive passenger

Photo: Brendan Kergin

In the past week, the BC Centre for Disease Control identified six more recent Kelowna flights that carried a COVID-positive passenger.

Data from the BC CDC shows that five flights into Kelowna, on April 27, 28, 29 and May 1, and one flight out of Kelowna on April 26, carried a passenger who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Four of the flagged incoming flights came from Calgary, while the other came from Vancouver.

The impacted flights are as follows:

May 1: Air Canada/Jazz 8405, Calgary to Kelowna, Rows 5-11

April 29: Air Canada/Jazz 8405, Calgary to Kelowna, Rows 1-7

April 28: Air Canada/Jazz 8420, Vancouver to Kelowna, Rows 1-7

April 28: WestJet 3375, Calgary to Kelowna, Rows 1-6

April 27: WestJet 3342, Calgary to Kelowna, Rows 7-13

April 26: Air Canada/Jazz 8408, Kelowna to Calgary, Rows 8-14

Anyone who was on the impacted flights should monitor for symptoms for 14 days. There are currently 57 flights into and out of B.C. with a COVID-19 exposure that fall in that 14-day timeline. The full list of exposures can be found here.

This year, 57 flights in and out of Kelowna have carried a COVID-positive passenger. In all of 2020, 61 Kelowna flights had a passenger with COVID-19.