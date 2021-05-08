New COVID-19 cases in Okanagan continue to decrease

Photo: BC CDC New COVID-19 cases by health service delivery area, identified between April 30 and May 6.

A slight rise in new weekly Okanagan COVID-19 cases in mid-April appears to be brief blip, as the latest data shows case numbers in the region resumed a downward trend last week.

New geographic data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control Friday shows 201 new cases of the virus were found across the Okanagan between April 30 and May 6, down from 351 the week prior.

Cases in the region had been decreasing through most of April, until they rose by 30 in the week from April 23 to April 29. But now, case numbers have once again dropped to where they were near the end of March.

This trend has been seen across the province, with about 1,000 less new cases in B.C. last week compared to the week before.

In the Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap region, new cases were cut by more than half from the week prior, with 43 new cases last week. New cases also decreased in the Kootenay Boundary and East Kootenay regions, with 22 and 45 new cases respectively.

Across the entire Interior, there remains 529 active cases. Twenty-four people are currently hospitalized, 13 of whom are in ICU. Over the past week, four more Interior residents have died from COVID-19, for a total of 135.

The Fraser South region remains the worst hit region in the province, but new cases there continue to decrease for the second week in a row, down to 1,971 new cases last week. Prior to the past two weeks, cases have steadily climbed in the Fraser South region since early February.