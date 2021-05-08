Cops for Kids fundraising while high in the sky Saturday

Photo: Cops for Kids Cops for Kids riders during the 2020 event.

Central Okanagan RCMP officers will be training for their annual Cops for Kids ride Saturday, while 30 feet up in the air.

At Save-On-Foods locations in West Kelowna, Kelowna's Orchard Plaza and Lake Country, Cops for Kids riders will be collecting donations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help children in the community.

With the help of Nor-Val Rentals, riders will be spinning their wheels suspended up in the air using a scissor lift, while their partner collects donations back on earth.

“We’re very excited to partner with Nor-Val Rentals and Save-On-Foods for this event,” said rider and director Gail Harrison. “Not only are they helping us with this fundraiser, but Save-On-Foods is also helping to feed our ride team in September. These folks are truly helping us make a difference to local children.”

The riders are training for the the annual Cops for Kids ride, held Sept. 10-19. A number of officers will ride across much of the Southern Interior of the province, logging about 1,000 kilometres. The upcoming event will be the 21st year the ride has been held.

Each rider must fundraise a minimum of $2,500 that will go towards supporting local families in medical, physical, or traumatic crisis. Donations can be dropped off at the Save-On-Foods locations Saturday, or online here.