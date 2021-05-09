Intersection at Richter and Cadder will be closed next week

Photo: Google Street View

Traffic will be disrupted at Richter Street and Cadder Avenue Kelowna next week, as city crews upgrade utilities in the area.

Beginning Monday, and carrying through to Thursday, the intersection of Richter and Cadder will be closed, and all traffic will be detoured along side streets.

The city has asked cyclists and pedestrians to avoid the area if possible, but they will still be able to use the intersection if needed.

The project is part of the $1 million Water Street Lift Station Forcemain Project, that will see a second pipe added to increase capacity for Kelowna's growing population.

Similar work occurred back in the fall.