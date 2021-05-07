Over 335,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered throughout Interior

Photo: The Canadian Press

Interior Health announced a milestone in their vaccinations on Friday, administering approximately 335,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine throughout the Interior.

Their #journey2immunity campaign continues towards the goal of offering a vaccine to every eligible person in IH.

“Across Interior Health, hundreds of people attending their appointments at immunization clinics every day and emerging with a dose of vaccine that will protect them from serious illness or death by COVID-19,” IH president and CEO Susan Brown said in a press release. “It’s uplifting to see the excitement of newly vaccinated people.”

The Interior’s vaccine rollout is a coordinated effort between IH and the First Nations Health Authority. According to IH, 320,237 first doses and 16,583 second doses of vaccine have been administered to people throughout the Interior region, for a total of 336,820 administered doses.

“I am happy to be hearing from people about their experiences at the clinics, which they describe as positive and well organized from start to finish. For that, we can thank our staff and the many volunteers across the region who are working hard to immunize people quickly and efficiently,” said Brown.

“I encourage everyone who has not yet registered for their vaccine to make it a priority today. Every person who gets immunized brings us one step closer to putting this pandemic behind us.”

People aged 18 and older are reminded to register for a notification telling them when it is their turn to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

There are three ways to register for notifications:

Online by visiting the provincial website at https://www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/s/ By phone: 1-833-838-2323 In person at a Service BC office listed here.

Adults who are age 30 and over may also choose to receive their COVID-19 vaccine from a local pharmacy.

To find current participating pharmacies, visit the BC Pharmacy Association website with details describing how to book through them directly here.

For a list of all IH's COVID-19 vaccination clinics and other resources visit the IH site here.