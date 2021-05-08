Grade 9 English teacher helps save capsized kayaker from drowning

A Kelowna teacher, who also happens to be a competitive kayaker, can now add hero to her list of accomplishments.

"It started as a beautiful sunny day, then the wind picked up."

Sally Wallick finished as the fastest Canadian female paddler at the Canadian Downwind Championships in Squamish B.C. back in 2019 and she keeps in shape by paddling on Okanagan Lake as much as she can.

"I was just going for one more out and back when I thought I saw something in the water."

Her fun paddle took a serious and potentially life-threatening turn on the afternoon April, 30.

"When I got to the guy his lips were blue he wasn't making a lot of sense."

Wallick says the man was clinging to his submerged kayak and he had already been in the frigid water for about 50 minutes.

That's when the grade nine English teacher called shore for help and tried to paddle them both to safety. No small feat in a surf ski kayak. Then fortune smiled on them both.

"Out of nowhere a pontoon boat showed up and helped rescue the man."

Wallick then got back in her surf ski and paddled back to shore.

"I really thought he was not OK, thank goodness he was."

During all the excitement, Wallick never got the man's name. So if you are the man who she helped rescue, she'd like to hear from you, just to make sure you're alright and the Paddle Club may even have a line on your missing kayak.

Tamlyn Bohm, manager of the Kelowna Paddle Club, says it's important to be prepared for rough weather and if you're not an experienced kayaker, "stick close to shore."