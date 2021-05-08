IH says vaccines are protecting care home residents, despite deaths

Photo: Contributed Spring Valley Care Centre

The COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna's Spring Valley Care home once again grew in numbers Friday, with a new resident contracting the virus.

The outbreak, which was declared on April 28, now involves 23 residents and 10 staff members or “others.”

As of Feb 15, the only time the province released the data, 83 per cent of Spring Valley's residents had taken the COVID-19 vaccine. Interior Health chief medical health officer Dr. Albert de Villiers said many of the cases at the recent outbreak are asymptomatic because of the vaccinations.

But despite this, three people at the Spring Valley outbreak have recently died. On Friday, Dr. De Villiers wouldn't go into detail about these three deaths, citing privacy concerns, but he said they have seen older, vaccinated people pass away after contracting the virus, but not necessarily due to the virus.

“We have seen some people who have had a dose who've actually passed away, but you do have to remember that the people who live in some of these long-term care facilities are elderly with lots of other diseases,” he said.

“So we have had people pass away from cancer, or they were palliative for other reasons because they are very elderly, close to 100 years old or so, and then at that point they pass away from something else, and by the way, because they were in the facility, they had COVID as well. But they were asymptomatic as far as the COVID goes, they didn't die because of COVID.”

Dr. de Villiers maintains that the COVID-19 vaccinations in local long-term care homes have proven largely effective.

“What we have seen is the people who have actually been vaccinated, especially with two doses of vaccine, are either completely protected of they've got mild symptoms,” he said.

“We definitely have seen that people who do get COVID after they had had the vaccine get it much, much milder, but unfortunately there will still be people passing away due to other reasons.”

At Kelowna's other COVID-19 outbreak, there remains 26 residents and two staff who've tested positive at Sandalwood Retirement Resort. One person at that facility has also died.

On Tuesday, the outbreak at Kelowna's Cottonwoods Care Centre was declared over. Two residents of that care home died during the outbreak.