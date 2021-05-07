Interior Health says the Rutland area has low vaccination and high COVID-19 transmission rates

Photo: file photo Dr. Albert de Villiers

The Rutland area appears to be on the wrong end of two scales being used to determine whether mass vaccinations should be made available in specific communities or neighbourhoods.

The province announced Thursday Rutland and Summerland are being targeted at areas in the Okanagan where mass immunizations will take place over the coming days.

During a virtual news conference Friday, Interior Health chief medical health officer Dr. Albert de Villiers says vaccination and transmission rates were looked at specifically when it came to the decision for Rutland.

"It's a combination of the rates of vaccine, how many people have actually been vaccinated, and when we looked at the data, it looked like Rutland had one of the lowest immunization rates in the region," said Dr. de Villiers.

"Then also, they had one of the highest infection rates in the region when you look at the number of cases."

The Springvalley long-term care home, which has now reported 33 positive test results, including 23 residents and three deaths, is within the Rutland area which, Dr. de Villiers noted is connected to those numbers.

"We thought when the province brought out the new plan to make sure we were consistent, and if we had higher rates of infection and lower rates of vaccine, lets get in there."

As for the rollout of the mass vaccination program for those 30 and over, he noted IH is still working out the details.

He says there could be additional appointment times added to current clinics, or pharmacies in Rutland could be utilized to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Details are expected to be released shortly.

It was also noted the program will run based on postal codes, which will be checked when people go in for their shots.