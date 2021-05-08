Unlawful confinement, firearms charges approved after police takedown

Photo: Brian Anderson Police surround a home on Prior Road on Sunday.

Charges have been approved against a man who was the target of a major police operation Sunday in Rutland.

Alexander Darmanin, 40, has been charged with one count of unlawful confinement, uttering threats, possession of a loaded restricted weapon and breach of recognizance.

Darmanin was arrested on March 2 at about 3 p.m. near Highway 97 and Adams Road in a black pickup. Police say a female victim was in the truck with him at the time.

The arrest came after a lengthy police operation on Prior Road. Neighbours told Castanet RCMP arrived in force just after 10 a.m. that morning and surrounded the house with their weapons drawn. Officers were responding to a report of a woman allegedly being held against her will.

The owner of the home that was surrounded by officers told Castanet that Darmanin was not home at the time that police had it encircled.

Darmanin was released on $500 bail along with other conditions with consent of the Crown on May 4. His next appearance is set for June 10.

The alleged victim in the case, who Castanet is keeping anonymous, said she is frustrated that the Crown consented to the release of Darmanin and that she now fears for her own safety.