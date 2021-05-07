Peachland family pleads for tips on cold case death of father

The family of a Peachland man who was found dead under suspicious circumstances east of Kelowna three years ago is offering a reward and begging for answers.

Alex Hegedus, the owner operator of a local business called Canadian Painters, was last seen alive leaving a job site near Ethel Street and Harvey Avenue on March 22, 2018.

That morning, an incomplete 911 call was placed from Alex’s cellphone. It is believed he was running errands at the time in his dark grey Ford F-150 XLT, a four-door crew cab pickup with a matching canopy.

Despite the efforts of police throughout the day, Alex was not located.

RCMP were then called just before 4 p.m. that day to a location along the Myra Canyon Forest Service Road after Alex Hegedus, 54, was found dead in his truck.

Police did not release a cause of death, but said it “was suspicious in nature.”

“We have followed numerous leads through the years, and spoken to many people. If you saw Alex or his vehicle that day, and haven’t spoken to us, we ask that you come forward now,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

“We also believe that there are people who have information resulting from conversations they may have had with a person or persons with knowledge or involvement in what befell Alex on this day. We are appealing to these people to please come forward now.”

If you witnessed this incident, have not yet spoken to police, or have any information about Alex or his vehicle that day, you are urged to call the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 250-470-6236. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net