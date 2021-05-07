Vaccines offered for those 30 and older in Rutland, Summerland

Photo: The Canadian Press

The COVID-19 vaccine is now available for anyone 30 or older who live in Rutland or Summerland, after Interior Health announced these are considered “high transmission neighbourhoods.”

While most British Columbians 46 and older are now eligible to receive the vaccine through the age-based rollout, Interior Health announced Friday on their Twitter page the new development for the two local communities.

Those living in these areas must register online or by phone, and book an appointment when contacted.

The fact that Summerland and Rutland are considered “high transmission neighbourhoods” might come as a surprise to residents who live there. The B.C. government has consistently refused to release COVID-19 data on a neighbourhood levels, like Alberta and Ontario have been doing for months.

But the B.C. government has had this data, as shown in a leaked BC Centre for Disease Control document The Vancouver Sun published Thursday.

Across the Interior, those 18 and older in dozens of other smaller communities have been offered the vaccine, including in Golden, Revelstoke, Enderby, Sun Peaks and Sicamous.