Surveillance video captures porch pirates on Gordon Drive

Rob Gibson

A Kelowna woman is hope sharing a surveillance video of a pair of porch pirates stealing a package from her Gordon Drive home will at least give them pause next time.

"I'm hoping to deter people. I know it's hard times right now, but that's not the way to go."

Amanda Brunn says the parcel, containing a potty chart for her infant daughter, was taken in the afternoon of May 5.

"It's not like I even want it back. It's the fact that somebody is going around stealing packages and it's illegal. You feel violated."

Brunn believes the culprits likely scouted her house, "Gordon is such a busy street it's not likely he was going slow and saw it. I'm assuming they probably did a loop and then went back around because they pulled right in and went right for it."

The surveillance video provided by Brunn's next-door neighbour shows a light-blue older-model pickup pulling into the driveway. The passenger then jumps out of the vehicle and returns a few seconds later with a package in their arms.

Brunn isn't holding out any hope that she'll ever see her daughter's potty chart again, but she does hope that sharing the video, along with her story, will cause the thieves to re-evaluate their lives.

"I'm assuming they are going around taking other people's things. If their picture is posted maybe it will deter them a little bit."