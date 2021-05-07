Snowpacks in Thompson-Okanagan have a head start on the spring melt

Photo: BC River Forecast Centre

The early glimpse of summer and warm weather the B.C. Interior received in mid-April appears to have reduced the risk of spring flooding for some watersheds.

In new data released Friday by the B.C. River Forecast Centre, snowpacks in the Thompson-Okanagan swung from above normal on April 1 to below average on May 1.

The Okanagan is now at 91 per cent of normal for this time of year, while the Lower Thompson (77 per cent), North Thompson (99 per cent), South Thompson (80 per cent) and Boundary (91 per cent) also all fell to below average.

The Similkameen snowpack remained above average at 110 per cent.

“The weather in April was punctuated by a strong ridge of high pressure that persisted from April 14 to 18,” said the River Forecast Centre.

“Many new daily maximum temperature records were set throughout the province during this period, which also resulted in the rapid melt of lower and mid-elevation snow. “

April was also extremely dry for B.C., particularly in the Southern Interior, which resulted in very little additional snowpack accumulation.

“The warm weather in mid-April was likely a positive with respect to freshet-related flood risks as it created an initial pulse of snowmelt-derived flows, which may dampen the intensity of peak flows later in the season,” the Forecast Centre said.

Near normal (90-110 per cent) runoff forecasts are predicted for the Middle Fraser, Thompson, Bulkley/Skeena, Nicola Lake and Okanagan Lake. Below normal (<90 per cent) runoff is expected in Okanagan Lake and Kalamalka-Wood Lake.

The River Forecast centre notes that snowpack is just one risk factor associated with spring flooding.

“Scenarios that could exacerbate flood risk this year include prolonged cool weather followed by a rapid shift to persistent hot weather (particularly in mid to late-May), or persistent wet weather or extreme short-term rainfall which can occur into July,” the forecast concludes. “Favourable scenarios would include continued dry weather and seasonal temperature.”