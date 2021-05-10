The City of Kelowna brings in about $1 million a year by providing fire dispatch across much of the Southern Interior

Photo: Castanet/file

Kelowna's fire dispatch service continues to be big business for the city.

City council will be asked to extend a current contract to provide fire dispatch and record management services to the Regional District of East Kootenay for another five years.

The value of the contract is slightly more than $1 million over the life of the agreement.

It represents a 2.5 per cent increase over the previous contract.

Kelowna's deputy fire chief Sandra Follack says the city presently provides fire dispatch services to 84 communities within the Southern Interior and Kootenays.

Along with dispatching for the Regional District of Central Okanagan, services are also provided for the Central Kootenay, Kootenay-Boundary and Okanagan-Similkameen regional districts, City of Vernon and Okanagan Indian Band.

The combined contracts are worth close about $1 million per year.

Fire Chief Travis Whiting says revenues from the service have allowed the dispatch arm of the fire department to become self-sufficient.

"Any revenues we draw in within the city allow us to offset any costs that we have, and allow us to build out long-term capital programs with the goal being to maintain the highest level of service without any tax increases or cost increases to the city," said Whiting.

"By bringing in customers it allows us to, instead of escalating our costs internally based on only a local service, we are able to use those revenues to offset future costs.

"If you look back over the last several years, we haven't had to ask for any increases in taxation to dispatch because we have been able to utilize these revenues to fund any required capital investment."

Whiting says the department is comfortable with the contracts it currently services, but adds they do look at other contracts when they come up for bid to determine if there is a fit within the current system.

The Kelowna Fire Department first branched out into regional fire dispatch in 2011, when it won the bid to provide services to the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.