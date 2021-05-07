Fire crews rescue fallen hiker on Kelowna's Knox Mountain

Photo: Rob Gibson Kelowna firefighters staging on Camelot Court on Friday morning during the rescue of an injured hiker.

Firefighters were called Friday morning to help a fallen hiker on the Knox Mountain trail network.

The male hiker injured his ankle after a fall down a steep bank, prompting him to call 911 at roughly 9:30 a.m.

The hiker could not walk, but is otherwise OK.

Fire crews staged on Camelot Court and brought the man to a waiting ambulance at Lambeth Court. The hiker was taken to the hospital for treatment.